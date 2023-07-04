Mumbai to host G20 RIIG Summit, Research Ministers' Meeting on 4-5 July

Mumbai will be hosting the G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Summit and Research Ministers' Meeting on 4-5 July. The RIIG Summit will take place today in Mumbai and will be chaired by the Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar.According to a release issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the G20 Research Ministers' Meeting (RMM) on Wednesday will be chaired by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

A total of about 107 foreign delegates including Research Ministers from 29 G20 members, invited guest countries and international organizations are likely to participate in the meeting.The Ministerial Declaration of the G20 science engagements will be discussed and adopted at the two-day RIIG Summit and Research Ministers' meeting.The adoption of the Ministerial declaration marks the culmination of the G20 RIIG engagements that took place in the series of meetings held in different parts of India during India's G-20 Presidency in 2023.