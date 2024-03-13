Mumbai: Tourism Directorate Defrauded of Rs 68 Lakh by Gang Using Fake Cheques

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Rs 68 lakh was transferred from the bank account of the state's Directorate of Tourism to another account through fake cheques. Marine Drive police have registered a case against four persons and are investigating further.

The police registered a case on Monday on the complaint of Chief Accounts Officer Vitthal Gangaram Sude (53). It is alleged that a total of Rs 68.67 lakh were duped. Between February 13 and 16, fake cheques were created in the current account of the State Tourism Directorate's Bank of Maharashtra, Mantralaya Branch, Nariman Point, and the money was diverted through 15 cheques using fake stamps and fake signatures. As soon as the transaction was disturbed, the tourism department immediately informed the bank and lodged a complaint with the police against the unidentified person.

Who are these four?

During the investigation, it was found that Akash Dey had transferred Rs 22.79 lakh, Tapan Mandal Rs 22.73 lakh, Laxmi Pal Rs 13.91 lakh, and Ananda Mandal Rs 9.24 lakh to their accounts. A case has been registered against Akash Dey, Tapan Mandal, Laxmi Pal, and Ananda Mandal for duping the office by embezzling a total of Rs 68.67 lakh.

Money missing from the education department's account:

The investigation has revealed that lakhs of rupees were withdrawn from the same bank account of the state education department as the tourism department. A complaint has been lodged by the concerned department and a case is being registered.

"The bank statement was withdrawn as there was suspicion about the withdrawal message. A police complaint was immediately lodged on the 16th, informing the bank that the concerned bank was not done by the department of transactions. Accordingly, the bank has deposited the amount in the account. Further investigation by the police is underway. It is also reported that the bank account concerned has been frozen. "- Vitthal Sude, Chief Accounts Officer, Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra State