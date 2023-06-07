Mumbai: Trolley lift falls from under-construction high-rise building in Vashi Naka, 6 injured
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 7, 2023 06:44 PM 2023-06-07T18:44:59+5:30 2023-06-07T18:45:38+5:30
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said 5 to 6 people were injured after a goods carrying crane of ...
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said 5 to 6 people were injured after a goods carrying crane of about length 150 ft. of under construction high Rise building was broken and fell on nearby 2-3 hutments in the Chembur Vashi Naka area
Goods carrying crane of about length 150 ft. of an under-construction high-rise building was broken and fallen on nearby two to three hutments. At least five to six people were reported to be injured by the locals, said the BMC official. A 23-year-old Ashutosh Mishra suffered a minor injury and is in stable condition, added the BMC official.
Open in app
Mumbai | 5 to 6 people were injured after a goods carrying crane of about length 150 ft. of under construction high Rise building was broken and fell on nearby 2-3 hutments in the Chembur Vashi Naka area: BMC— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023