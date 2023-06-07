Mumbai: Trolley lift falls from under-construction high-rise building in Vashi Naka, 6 injured

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said 5 to 6 people were injured after a goods carrying crane of about length 150 ft. of under construction high Rise building was broken and fell on nearby 2-3 hutments in the Chembur Vashi Naka area

Goods carrying crane of about length 150 ft. of an under-construction high-rise building was broken and fallen on nearby two to three hutments. At least five to six people were reported to be injured by the locals, said the BMC official. A 23-year-old Ashutosh Mishra suffered a minor injury and is in stable condition, added the BMC official.