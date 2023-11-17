Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to his father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on death anniversary

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, along with his wife, son Aaditya, and other party leaders, paid homage to late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary at Shiv Tirtha in Dadar's Shivaji Park.

A video posted on the official Shiv Sena (UBT) social media account captured Uddhav and his family entering Shivaji Park through the gates in front of the Swatantra Veer Savarkar Memorial. Uddhav greeted the Shiv Sainiks present at the Bal Thackeray Memorial, followed by floral tributes alongside his wife. Aaditya and other party leaders also paid their respects before leaving the memorial, waving to the Shiv Sainiks gathered for darshan.

The visit comes a day after a dramatic episode at Shivaji Park during Maharashtra CM Shinde's homage to the Sena Chief. Sena UBT workers raised slogans against CM Shinde, leading to a scuffle between supporters of Shiv Sena factions led by Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray. The police intervened, dispersing the crowd.

In response to the recent clashes, tight police security has been deployed at Shivaji Park on Shiv Tirtha. The area has been transformed into a camp, with a significant police presence to ensure public safety. The Riot Control Squad is stationed at Shivaji Park to prevent potential conflicts between rival factions.