Mumbai: Ujjain Youth Receives Life-Changing Hand Transplant from Brain-Dead Patient

Mumbai: A patient from Ujjain, who lost both hands and a leg after being electrocuted, underwent a successful hand transplant surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai. Interestingly, the family of a brain-dead donor in Surat has decided to donate his hands, which has restored the patient's hands.

The patient will have to undergo regular physiotherapy for a few more months. So far, 10 patients have undergone hand transplant surgeries at Global Hospital in Parel. Jivesh Kushwaha (32) was electrocuted while working at a steel fabrication factory in Ujjain. Both arms and legs were seriously injured. His right leg and both hands had to be amputated to save his life. After the accident in December 2020, Jivesh was able to stand with the help of an artificial right leg, but he could not walk. Jivesh got to know that he was undergoing a hand transplant surgery at Global Hospital. The donor's hands proved to be perfectly appropriate in terms of Jivesh's physique, color, and appearance. The donor's hands were brought from Surat. At the same time, Jivesh was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai from Ujjain. The surgery lasted more than 12 hours. Jivesh was discharged on March 2.

