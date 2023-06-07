Mumbai: War museum dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to be built at Gorai

Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha has recently announced the Maharashtra government's plans to demolish unauthorized buildings in Gorai and replace them with a grand war museum dedicated to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, who also holds the position of guardian minister for the Mumbai suburban district, has directed officials to address the issue of illegal encroachments on a valuable plot of land in Gorai owned by the Tourism Department. Lodha's instructions emphasize the need to remove these unauthorized structures to clear the path for the construction of the proposed museum.

Taking to his Twitter account, the minister said, “The state government has launched a special drive to remove unauthorized constructions on government lands in Mumbai. Encroachment on the site of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation in Gorai has been removed today. In the future, a war museum will be set up at that place to inspire the war skills and armour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, so that future generations can experience the glorious history of Chhatrapati Shivaji.”

Lodha, who has recently taken a strong stance against illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Malvani, has expanded the operation to cover the entire western suburbs in a bid to reclaim government land from unauthorized settlers. The demolition of illegal constructions in Gorai is a crucial component of this comprehensive initiative.