Mumbai Water Cut Update: Kandivali and Borivali To Face 24-Hours Water Suspension on May 2

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced plans to commence replacement work on a pipeline stretching from Mithi Chowky junction to Mahavir Nagar junction, beginning at 10 pm on May 2. The endeavor, anticipated to span 24 hours, will necessitate the emptying of the pipeline, consequently impacting water supply to select areas of Kandivali and Borivali on May 3.

An old pipeline of 1200 mm in Mahavir Nagar is set to be replaced with a new one, promising to halt leaks and boost water pressure in Kandivali West. The pipeline replacement operation is scheduled from 10 pm on May 2 to 10 pm on May 3. Consequently, there will be a temporary suspension of water supply on May 3 in areas where water is typically available between 1:30 am and 2:55 am, including Jan Kalyan Nagar, Chattrapati Shivaji Raje complex, and MHADA colony.

During the pipeline replacement period from 10 pm on May 2 to 10 pm on May 3, certain areas will experience temporary water supply disruptions. Specifically, regions with water availability typically scheduled between 3:40 am and 5:50 am, such as Lalji Pada, K.D. Compound, Gandhi Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Bunder Pakhadi, Bhabrekar Nagar, MHADA Ekta Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Irani Wadi, Kandivali Gavthan, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Shankar Gully, Mathurdas Marg, Shantilal Modi Marg, and Swami Vivekanand Marg (with water timings from 9 am to 11 am), as well as Charkop MHADA sectors 1 to 9 (with water supply between 11:45 am to 2:05 pm), will experience interruptions in water supply.

According to a report of Free Press Journal, on May 3, certain areas, including Poisar, Mahavir Nagar, Indira Nagar, Borsa Pada Marg, SV Road (with water supply scheduled from 4:30 pm to 6:45 pm), Shimpoli, Mahavir Nagar, Satya Nagar, Vajira Naka, Jairaj Nagar, Eksar, Sodawala Gully, and Yogi Nagar, will experience a temporary suspension of water supply. Additionally, in Poisar, water is typically available between 7:10 pm and 9:55 pm, but there will be no water supply during this period as well. The BMC has issued an advisory to residents, urging them to filter and boil the water before consumption for the next 4 to 5 days.