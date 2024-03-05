Mumbai Water Supply Back to Normal From March 6

Starting Wednesday, March 6, 2024, a full 15% increase in water supply across Mumbai is anticipated following the successful implementation of three transformers and 20 pumps at the Pise Water Pumping Center. A week ago Mumbai faced water cuts due to a fire at the Pumping station.

Additionally, Thane City, Bhiwandi, and suburban areas of Mumbai 2 and 3 are also expected to experience a 15% increase in water supply.

Due to recent technical issues caused by overload, the affected machinery at the Pise Water Pumping Center has now been restored to full functionality.

All 20 pumps are now operational, following the activation of three transformers. Today, the pumps based on the third transformer have also commenced operations at full capacity. Consequently, a full 15% increase in water supply is expected across Mumbai, including western and eastern suburbs, Thane City, Bhiwandi, and suburban areas of Mumbai 2 and 3, starting from Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

On February 26, 2024, there was a malfunction due to a fire at the Pise Water Pumping Center, resulting in a disruption to water supply, which necessitated a 15% increase in water supply across Mumbai. Following immediate repair work, transformers and pumps based on them have been restarted.

The repair work on the third transformer has been completed, and five pumps based on it have also been activated promptly. As a result, all 20 pumps at the Pise pumping station are now operational, facilitating the smooth distribution of water supply.

