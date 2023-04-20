Mumbai: Water supply to be restored from April 23

Mumbai’s water supply is expected to get normal from early next week with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claiming to have completed the repair works of the water supply tunnel that was damaged last month.The civic body said that the repair works for the damaged tunnel is complete and normal water supply may start from April 23 onwards. The 5,500 metre tunnel supplies water to the Bhandup Filtration Plant from seven different lakes. From the plant, the water is channelised to the residential pockets.

A portion of this tunnel, which runs underneath the Wagale estate in Thane district, got damaged in the last week of March. Following this, the BMC had initiated repair works and had implemented a 15 per cent water cut in the city.Civic officials said that the tunnel runs 125 metre below the ground level and supplies 2,000 to 2,200 Million Litre water per day. Since this tunnel runs deep under the surface, it was a challenge to drain out the water which was already inside. However, it was temporarily decommissioned and water supply was carried out through alternate tunnels and a portion of the damaged tunnel was taken up for repairs,” said an official.“A supply cut was implemented and considering the gravity of this situation, repair works were carried out in full scale and was completed on April 18, which is 12 days ahead of the month-end deadline,” said the official.