Mumbai: Western Railway to observe night block on Jan 14-15

Local train services on the Western line, both slow and fast, will be affected in the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 14 and 15) due to a major block for the conversion of the route relay interlocking panel to an electronic interlocking panel at the Santacruz station. On the slow line, the block will start from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., while it will be between 0.35 a.m. and 04.35 a.m. on the fast line.

During this time, the down slow trains towards Virar will be operated on down harbour line between Bandra and Andheri stations. It will be vice versa for up services. Some Churchgate-Borivali trains will only go till the Goregaon station, while few slow trains in up direction will run fast between Andheri-Bandra-Dadar-Mumbai Central.

Fast services will operate as per schedule. The list of trains that will be cancelled or operated with a curtailed timetable will be available at all suburban stations.

Besides, a four-hour jumbo block has been planned between Vasai Road and Virar stations on the night of Tuesday, January 17, from 0.33 am to 4.30 am to carry out regular maintenance works. Few slow trains in down direction will be diverted to fast line. Hence, there will be no block on the Western line this Sunday.