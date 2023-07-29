Mumbai: Western Railway to undertake a five hour Jumbo block on July 30

Western Railway (WR) to undertake a five hour Jumbo Block on Down Slow lines btween Marine Lines and Mahim stations from 10.35 hours to 15.35 hours on Sunday, 30th July 2023 inorder to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, etc.

During the five-hour block period, all Down Slow line local trains will be diverted to run on Down Fast lines between Marine Lines and Mahim stations. However, passengers should note that these diverted trains will not make halts at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi, and Matunga Road stations due to the lack of platforms. Instead, there will be a double halt at Lower Parel and Mahim stations.

The Jumbo Block will continue to cause certain Up and Down suburban trains to be cancelled. Passengers are urged to speak with the relevant Station Masters for more information on the impacted train services. Travellers are urged to be aware of these arrangements and make travel plans in accordance with them on the designated date. It has been planned for the Jumbo Block to perform necessary track, signalling, and overhead equipment maintenance to maintain the region's railways' productivity and safety.