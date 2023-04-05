Mumbai: Western Railways to introduce ‘Yatri App’ for live tracking of local trains

The Western Railways will release its own "Yatri App" to allow commuters to track Mumbai local train services in real-time on April 5, 2023. Commuters will receive accurate information on train live updates and announcements, the most recent timetable, maps of the main railway stations, and the facilities there.

Yatri app will offer information on neighbouring attractions, the Mumbai Metro, buses, and other topics as well. According to Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur, the mobile application has a tonne of features to make it easy for travellers to plan their routes. All of WR's EMU rakes have GPS tracking devices attached, allowing the app to see the local trains' current locations.

Benefits of Yatri App

With the present location, this app also shows the location on a map. Passengers can see a symbol of a train moving ahead to its destination.

Commuters can use Yatri to check different trains.

One can check the location of any train.

Yatri works quite fast and gives you updates in about just 15 seconds, according to a report by Mumbai Live.

There is also a map that can be helpful to identify other stations.

How to use Yatri App

Download the Yatri app: Download the Yatri application from the Google Play Store on Android phones and Apple App Store on iOS devices.

Decide your mode of transportation: On the main page, you will see multiple options like Local, Metro, Mono, Bus and Ferry. Tap on the desired mode of transportation.

Enter a starting location: In the box below that says "You are starting from ?" enter your source station. You can either begin typing the name of your closest station right away or use the sub-categories below that segregate the various local lines in the Mumbai local train network to quickly narrow down your results.

Enter your destination: Once you have entered a source, you can either enter a destination station or choose a direction of travel like 'towards CSMT' or 'towards Khopoli'.

Once this is done, you will see a number of available train options below. Under each train, you will see a small indicator of where the train is right now. If you see no indicator, it means the train has not yet left its source station.

You can also click on any individual train listing to track the train in real-time on a map of Mumbai.

The app is available as a free download on Android and iOS, and users can download and start using the app right away to track trains in real-time.