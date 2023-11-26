Mumbai witnesses heavy rainfall, IMD issues orange alert

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm lashed Mumbai city on Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, including Mumbai on Sunday (26 November). In its daily weather forecast post, the IMD said that rain may occur in Madhya Maharashtra along with a hailstorm between 64.5 mm to 115.6 mm. There is a possibility of heavy rain along with hailstorm on 26 November in Madhya Maharashtra. The general public is requested to take weather-related precautions and avoid going to waterlogged, unpaved roads and crowded areas," IMD said.

In Saturday's tweet, IMD warned about the possibility of heavy rain and hailstorms in Marathwada, “Heads up, #Marathwada! An alert is issued for isolated heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.6 mm) along with hailstorm on November 26th. Take necessary precautions and stay safe!”For Sunday's forecast, IMD predicts thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail, and heavy rain in isolated areas of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Similar conditions are expected in isolated spots of North Konkan with heavy rain and gusty winds. In the districts of South Konkan-Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra, isolated areas may experience thunderstorms with lightning, along with light to moderate rain and gusty winds. These weather patterns are expected to persist with light to moderate rain in these regions until November 28.