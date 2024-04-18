Mumbai Witnesses Slight Dip in Temperature to 36°C Amidst Lingering Warmth

Expect the lingering warmth to continue into Thursday, although there's a slight relief as temperatures dip by 3°C from Tuesday's scorching high of 39.7°C, the hottest Mumbai has seen in a decade. Today, the Santacruz observatory forecasts a temperature of 36°C. Tuesday marked Mumbai's hottest April day in ten years, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of a heat wave on April 16 and 17. Despite the slight drop, Mumbaikars might feel the heat as the temperature is above the normal 32°C.



IMD predicted the maximum temperature to decrease gradually for the rest of the week. The maximum temperature for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is expected to be 34°C, 33°C, and 33°C respectively. This indicates temperature may come down, although it is more than normal (32°C), while today it stands at 36°C. However, the humidity has increased today, with humidity levels in Santacruz standing at 72%. The minimum temperature in Mumbai is recorded at 28°C.



A light breeze of 7 kph with gusts up to 18 kph is forecasted, offering some respite for Mumbai. According to IMD predictions, the city will experience partly cloudy weather. Light winds at 1-5 kph, Light breeze at 6-11 kph, wind can be felt on the face and gentle breeze at 12-19 kph.

Despite the relatively pleasant conditions, Mumbai's air quality remains in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles at 123. SAFAR-India advises caution as AQI values between 100 and 200 are considered 'poor'.

