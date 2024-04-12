Mumbai Woman Plunges to Death From Kokankada Trekking Point

A tranquil trekking excursion took a devastating turn when a 22-year-old woman from Ghatkopar tragically ended her own life at Kokankada on Sunday. Amidst the serene splendor of Harishchandragad, a sorrowful incident unfolded as the young woman, accompanied by a local guide, set out on her expedition.

Around two in the afternoon, a tragic incident unfolded as the woman unexpectedly plummeted from the cliff, her bag slipping from her grasp in the fall. Promptly alerting the authorities, the guide initiated an urgent rescue operation.

Despite numerous challenges, rescue personnel managed to reach the site by midday, retrieving the dismembered body and carefully securing it in a body bag. The arduous efforts of the rescue team at Kokankada culminated in the recovery of the body by 3:30 pm, which was then handed over to the Rajur police.

In a gesture of gratitude, the Rajur Police Station extended heartfelt thanks and financial assistance to all involved in the rescue efforts.

The discovery of a two-page suicide note in the woman's bag has added a poignant layer to the tragedy, yet the true motive behind her drastic action remains in mystery. As investigations unfold, the community grapples with the profound loss of a young life and seeks solace in understanding the circumstances that led to this heartbreaking event.

