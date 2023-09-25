Mumbai woman raped, assaulted by father-in-law

A woman was allegedly raped by her father-in-law and harassed by four other family members in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman's father-in-law and an offence under relevant provisions of the IPC against four other family members who allegedly harassed her for dowry, an official said.

The woman in her complaint has alleged that her father-in-law entered her room two weeks ago when she was alone and raped her, he said.She has also claimed that she was mentally and physically assaulted by her in-laws from February 2022 till June this year, the official said.No arrests have been made in the case so far, he added.