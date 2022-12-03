Mumbai: Women arrested for poisoning husband with lover

Crime branch of Mumbai police has arrested a 46 year old woman, Kajal Shah, and her lover Hitesh Jain, 45 for administering slow poison to her husband, Kamalkant Shah, a businessman from Santacruz, leading to his death.

According to the police, Shah had been administering arsenic and thallium, both poisons, in the meals of Shah who was admitted to an Andheri hospital in September after he fell sick.

Based on the circumstantial, technical evidence and medical evidence, Kavita and Jain were arrested on the charge of murder on Friday, Sanjay Khatade, senior inspector of Unit 9, said.

Jain and Kavita were having an extramarital affair for over a decade. Due to which Kavita and Shah used to fight. It appears that the two wanted to get married and also acquire Shah’s property, the officer added.

When Shah’s mother died in June, Jain and Kavita planned to kill Shah. They started mixing arsenic in his food. They gave him poison multiple times due to which his health deteriorated and Shah was initially admitted in CritiCare Hospital in Andheri on August 27, Khatade added.