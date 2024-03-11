Mumbai: Yashwantrao Chavan Centre's National Award Announced to Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Mumbai: The 2023 National Award from the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre has named Soumya Swaminathan as its recipient. This prestigious accolade is bestowed annually upon individuals or organizations who have made significant and groundbreaking contributions to national integration, the preservation of constitutional values, and the advancement of India's social and economic development. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation.

Sharad Pawar, the president of the center, will present the awards during a ceremony scheduled at the Chavan Centre on Tuesday, March 12, at 5 pm. Following careful consideration of recommendations highlighting noteworthy achievements in various fields, the award selection committee, led by senior nuclear scientist Dr. Anil Kakodkar, chose Swaminathan as this year's recipient.

Swaminathan, a pediatrician and clinical researcher renowned for her extensive work on HIV and Tuberculosis, is the daughter of M.S. Swaminathan, a pioneer of India's green revolution. Additionally, she has previously served as the chief scientist at the World Health Organization