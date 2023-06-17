Mumbai: Youth Congress meeting erupts in violent clash, chairs thrown

An internal conflict has arisen among the members of the Youth Congress, resulting in a violent altercation during a meeting. Two factions within the Youth Congress engaged in a clash, where they even resorted to throwing chairs at each other. The incident created a tense atmosphere, overshadowing the intended purpose of the meeting.

According to the reports in Saam, two groups engaged in a clash during the Youth Congress meeting. The activists resorted to throwing chairs at each other. Among the activists involved in the clash, a faction led by Kunal Raut clashed against another group led by Shivraj More and Aniket Mhatre, who opposed Kunal Raut's leadership. A group expressed displeasure with the work of Maharashtra Youth Congress President Kunal Raut and demanded his replacement. Subsequently, some activists became aggressive during the meeting, leading to a clash between the two groups. Chairs were thrown by certain workers during the altercation. Furthermore, four Vice Presidents of the Youth Congress demanded the removal of Kunal Raut from his post as the President of the Maharashtra Youth Congress.