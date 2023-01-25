Mumbaikars to face 24 hours water cut on Jan 30-31

Mumbai to face water from 10am on January 30 to 10am on January 31. Dadar will get 25 percent less water on the same day. The water supply will be at low pressure from January 29 to February 4.

Citizens of 12 civic wards will face a water cut. BMC hydraulic engineer Purushottam Malvade, water supply will be cut in several areas in nine wards of the western suburbs - K-East (Vile Parle east, Andheri east, Jogeshwari east), K-West (Andheri west, Vile Parle west, Juhu), P-South (Goregaon, Aarey Colony), P-North (Malad east and west), R-South (Kandivli, Charkop, Poisar), R-Central (Borivli, Gorai, Magathane), R-North (Dahisar, Mandapeshwar), H-East (Bandra east, Khar east, Santacruz east) and H-West (Bandra west, Khar west, Santa Cruz west) - and in several areas of S (Vikhroli, Bhandup), N (Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar) and L (Kurla, Chunabhatti) wards in the eastern suburbs. In addition, areas like Mahim, Dadar (W), Prabhadevi and Matunga (W) in G-North and G-South wards will face 25% water cut. In Dharavi, there will be no water supply from 4pm to 9pm on January 30 and 4am to 9am on January 31.

The municipality will undertake the work of connecting an additional 4,000 mm diameter water channel to the water treatment plant at Bhandup complex. Also, installation of valves at two places, connection of new water channels and leak repair works at two places are going to be done on water channels related to Bhandup complex.