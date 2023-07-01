Mumbai's BJP is a complete drama: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Mumbai's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a complete drama. We are continuously putting up a demand to hold elections in Maharashtra but they (BJP) are scared of it. The draft of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has not come yet, we will think about UCC once the draft is released.

Sanjay Raut also said that the accident that took place today on Samruddhi highway is extremely disheartening. Several accidents are taking place on this road but the government is not paying heed to it.

Earlier, Union government should first introduce reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies before talking about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said.

Pawar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become restless after the Opposition parties' meeting in Patna. The next opposition meeting will take place in Bengaluru on July 13-14, he informed.