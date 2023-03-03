Municipal Commissioner issues circular to use 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' on nameplates

The municipal corporation has now also been renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation after the central government approved the renaming of Aurangabad city. Municipality Administrator and Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudari have issued a circular in this regard today. So now instructions have been made to use Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the nameplates as well.

The state government issued a gazette and changed the names of the two districts as soon as the Centre allowed the demand for renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts. Meanwhile, municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudari has also issued a circular to change the name of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. Therefore, now a banner will be put up at the municipal headquarters as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation.

Earlier, there was a demand to change the name of Aurangabad city to Sambhajinagar. Accordingly, eight months ago, the State Government passed a resolution to rename the city as Sambhajinagar. Soon after, the state came to power and the new government took a resolution to rename the city Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and sent it to the central government for approval. After this, now the Central Government approved the name of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on February 24. However, the name has been opposed by MP Imtiyaz Jaleel.