MVA slams Modi govt for ‘misusing central agencies

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has sharply reacted to the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s ‘search operation’ conducted at the home of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur on Saturday morning. The MVA has termed this move an attempt to suppress the voice of opposition by ‘misusing the central agencies’. The Maharashtra Congress has announced that they would raise this issue during a protest organised outside the Raj Bhavan on Monday. The protest is organised to raise the question as to why the Modi government and central agencies do not act against Adani.

Some of the prominent MVA constituents have reacted in unison and called the ‘search operation’ a misuse of the central agencies. Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule said, “The action against the leaders from the opposition parties is being taken by the central agencies out of political vendetta. The CBI and ED are the premium agencies in the country and have worked as independent agencies for years. If these agencies are used to take political revenge then it is not allowed in the constitutional framework.” For the unversed, a team of ED officials raided the residence of NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif again on Saturday morning amid suspicion of financial misappropriation in the Santaji Ghorpade sugar factory he controls.Sanjay Raut has termed ED’s case against Mushrif as fake, sham and bogus