"He was already married": Instagram influencer recalls horror after Maharashtra bureaucrat's son allegedly runs over vehicle

Instagram influencer Priya Singh accused her boyfriend of running her over with the car. Priya has posted photos of the incident and asked for justice. Priya's boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad, lives in Ovala on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. Due to the accident Priya has suffered from serious injuries to her face and other parts of her body. Priya blames the police are not taking any action due to the influence of her boyfriend's father. In her Instagram post, the victim has also tagged PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Smriti Irani, and Aditya Thackeray. Priya recently spoke to ANI and shared surprising details about what happened that night, revealing key insights into the incident.

While giving the interview she said, "I had a four-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend. We were completely in love with each other. I did not know earlier that he was married. Later, when I came to know he told me that they (his wife & him) were not together anymore, they had separated. He said that he wanted to marry me. I was staying with him for a long time. When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I went to talk to him, he got aggressive. We had a fight. Three bones in my right leg are broken, it has been operated on. From my left shoulder to my hips, I've deep injuries...I cannot move my body. Four days ago I went to file an FIR, the day all this happened. But no action was taken. Today, when I posted on the social media, the police have supported me today..."