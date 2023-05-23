Nagpur: Betting losses claim man's life, mother's death shrouded in mystery

On Sunday noon, a 30-year-old man took his own life at his residence in Ambedkar Square following financial losses in cricket betting. In a tragic turn of events, his grieving mother also passed away under suspicious circumstances on Monday afternoon.

The individuals who passed away were identified as Khiten Waghwani (30) and his mother Divya (51). According to sources, Khiten resided with his parents and sister. His father operates a grocery store, and his mother was a homemaker. Khiten was previously known for his cheerful demeanour, but recently he became involved in cricket betting. He had experienced financial losses in gambling the previous year.

Khiten had confided in his family about his gambling issues, and his father had taken the responsibility of repaying the borrowed money. However, this year, Khiten once again engaged in betting on IPL matches and experienced further losses. As a result, he faced harassment from the bookies demanding repayment. On Sunday, when his family was not at home, Khiten tragically took his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. Concerned neighbours intervened, bringing him down and rushing him to a private hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Upon learning of her son's demise, Divya was overwhelmed by shock, which severely impacted her health.

During Monday afternoon, as the family was making arrangements for Khiten's funeral, a distressing incident occurred. Divya was discovered unconscious at home and was promptly rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, despite the efforts made, her life could not be saved. Speculations arose regarding the cause of her death, with some suggesting that it could have been a heart attack induced by the shock of her son's demise. Unconfirmed reports surfaced, suggesting the possibility of her having taken her own life by consuming poison. The untimely deaths of Khiten and Divya have left the family in a state of utter devastation. The Lakadganj police have registered a case of accidental deaths and initiated an investigation into the matter.