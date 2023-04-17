Nagpur: BJP protests MVA's 'Vajramuth' meeting, purifies ground with cow urine

The controversy surrounding the 'Vajramuth' meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders persists despite the meeting being held. Locals opposed the meeting before and after it took place. To protest against the meeting, the Sadbhavana Nagar-Darshan Colony Maidan Bachao Action Committee and BJP office-bearers cleaned the ground and sprinkled cow urine while reciting mantras to purify it.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi's Vajramuth meeting at the Darshan Colony ground in east Nagpur caused controversy and went to court. Despite this, the meeting took place on Sunday. On Monday, the organizers started clearing chairs and other materials from the meeting site.

In the afternoon, members of the Maidan Bachao Action Committee and BJP workers came together to protest against the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. They cleaned the ground and poured cow urine on it while chanting slogans against the leaders. Residents claimed that the entire ground was purified with the help of priests who used Gangajal and cow urine.