Nagpur City Police bag the Best Police Unit award in Maharashtra 2021

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, chaired a conference of the state's senior police officers on crime and law and order in the state at Pune on Saturday, January 14.

On this occasion, the Nagpur City Police has been conferred the title of "Best Police Unit in Maharashtra for the Year 2021." Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, received the award from the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra State, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis.

Police officers were honoured for various achievements and their remarkable work in maintaining law and order in their jurisdiction. These officers were honoured for their good crime conviction rate and for arresting criminals and cracking cases using modern methods and technologies.

DGP Rajnish Seth, ACS (Home), Mumbai CP, and senior IPS officers from all over Maharashtra were present at the conference. The officers, along with the DCM, reviewed, analyzed, and discussed the current law and order scenario in the state and decided on steps to be taken for future strategies and plans.