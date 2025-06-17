Nagpur Factory Blast: One Dead, Six Injured in Explosion at Pharmaceutical Unit

Nagpur, Maharashtra (June 17, 2025): A powerful blast occurred on Tuesday morning at Ankit Pulps and Boards Private Limited, a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit located in Bhilgaon near Nagpur. One worker died on the spot while six others sustained injuries. All injured workers were rushed to a hospital in Kamptee. One of them remains in critical condition.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. when a sudden explosion in a glass-lined reactor triggered a major fire inside the unit. The factory manufactures microcrystalline cellulose, which is widely used in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be confirmed. Police have launched an investigation and are examining the reactor and other safety protocols at the facility.

This blast comes nearly a year after a similar tragedy at Solar Industries India Limited in Bazargaon on December 17, 2023, where nine workers were killed in an explosion.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravindra Singhal has taken serious note of the incident. He said initial investigations are underway to identify the reasons behind the explosion. The local administration has assured full support to the injured and their families.