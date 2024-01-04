Nagpur: Former Minister Sunil Kedar's Bail Plea Hearing Set for January 9

Nagpur: The Bombay High Court's Nagpur Bench will hear the bail plea of former minister Sunil Kedar on January 9, 2024, in connection with a scam involving over Rs 150 crore of government funds at the Zila Madhya Vartul Sahakari Bank.

Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government, asking for a written response by January 6, 2024, on Kedar's appeals regarding his sentence, suspension, and bail application.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 9.

On December 22, 2023, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court convicted Kedar on multiple charges and sentenced him to a maximum term of five years of rigorous imprisonment and a total fine of Rs 12.5 lakh.

Previous Developments:

December 22: Kedar convicted.

December 28: Kedar admitted to jail.

December 30: Kedar's bail plea rejected by Sessions Court.

