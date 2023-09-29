Nagpur: Gold worth Rs 2.10 crore hidden in coffee maker seized at Airport
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 29, 2023 06:43 PM 2023-09-29T18:43:37+5:30 2023-09-29T18:44:04+5:30
The Customs department at Nagpur international airport seized gold worth Rs 2.10 crore on Friday. This gold had been concealed within a coffee maker and was brought in by a passenger arriving from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, as reported by an official.
Based on passenger profiling, one person who arrived on board Air Arabia flight G9-415 was intercepted by Nagpur Airport Customs and a check found 3,497 grams of gold worth Rs 2.10 crore hidden in a coffee maker, he said. The gold has been seized and further probe is underway, the official said.
Meanwhile in Nagpur, the police have arrested a 35-year-old woman who was allegedly part of a racket dealing in adulterated narcotic substances, an official said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the Jaripatka police conducted a raid in the Misal Layout area on Wednesday and nabbed Preeti Nilesh Gajbhiye," the police official said.