Nagpur: Gold worth Rs 2.10 crore hidden in coffee maker seized at Airport

The Customs department at Nagpur international airport seized gold worth Rs 2.10 crore on Friday. This gold had been concealed within a coffee maker and was brought in by a passenger arriving from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, as reported by an official.

Based on passenger profiling, one person who arrived on board Air Arabia flight G9-415 was intercepted by Nagpur Airport Customs and a check found 3,497 grams of gold worth Rs 2.10 crore hidden in a coffee maker, he said. The gold has been seized and further probe is underway, the official said.

Meanwhile in Nagpur, the police have arrested a 35-year-old woman who was allegedly part of a racket dealing in adulterated narcotic substances, an official said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the Jaripatka police conducted a raid in the Misal Layout area on Wednesday and nabbed Preeti Nilesh Gajbhiye," the police official said.