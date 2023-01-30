Nagpur Metro fare increases once again

In an unwelcome move, Maharashtra Metro officials have once again increased the fares of the Nagpur Metro, and ticket prices have seen a three- to four-fold increase.

Travelling 12 kilometres by metro used to cost Rs 10. Commuters will now have to pay Rs 30. Similarly, travelling six kilometres by metro used to cost Rs 5. However, now, the hike has pushed the rate to Rs 20. The new rates have made it almost unaffordable for commuters, especially students who use the metro daily.

Previous rates

0-6 km Rs.5 6-12 km Rs.10 Above 12 km Rs.20

Revised rates