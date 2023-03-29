Nagpur: Multiple fires cause extensive damage in different parts of city

Four incidents of fire were reported in different parts of the city in the last 24 hours. Materials worth lakhs of rupees were burnt in the fire. Irrigation material worth lakhs of rupees was also gutted in a fire that broke out in a field in Kharbi. Former corporator Vicky Kukreja's house caught fire on Monday night. According to the information provided by the fire department, there has been a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh. was given.

Ramai Nagar

A fire occurred at Rahul Meshram's residence situated in Ramainagar lane number six, opposite the Kapilnagar police station, resulting in a loss of Rs 7 lakh. The fire consumed various items such as the Udaan Metal Laser Machine, Radium Machine, CPC Laptop, and other belongings present in the house. The fire was eventually extinguished by the firefighting team from Sugatanagar.

Kharbi

The owner of the farm has estimated a loss of approximately Rs 3 lakh due to a fire that erupted in the field adjacent to CBSC School in Kharbi, which caused damage to the drip irrigation material and PVC pipes stored in the field. The fire department from Sakkardara was immediately deployed to extinguish the fire.

VHB Colony

A fire broke out at the residence of Mirabai Kulmethe, who resides behind VHB Colony, resulting in the destruction of the wiring of various household items such as the fridge, washing machine, cupboard, and plastic doors. The fire department has estimated the loss to be around Rs 50,000. A train comprising fire-fighting equipment departed from Civil Station, Trimurtinagar Station, and Cotton Market Station to extinguish the fire.