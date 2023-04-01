Nagpur: NMC steps up Covid fight with testing, tracing and mock drills

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has once again become active in view of increasing Covid infection.

Ram Joshi, the additional municipal commissioner, held a meeting of the health department and instructed officials to increase contact tracing and testing. NMC is focusing on areas where positive cases are found. It has appealed to the citizens to conduct Covid tests if they experience symptoms. The corporation has provided Covid testing facilities at 37 hospitals.

Dr Narendra Bahirwar, health officer, Dr Vijay Joshi, additional health officer, Dr Govardhan Navkhare, infectious disease officer, Dr Shubham Mangate, Dr Sagar Naidu, Dr Vijay Joshi among others attended the meeting.

Joshi further said there is a need to provide information about positive patients in private and government hospitals and regular updating. NMC will organise mock drills on April 10 and 11 at government and private hospitals to check preparedness for Covid. A control room has also been opened to provide information to citizens.

The health department has appealed to citizens to avoid going to crowded places. Persons suffering from serious diseases and senior citizens should take special care. Citizens should also wear masks, wear gloves, and maintain a safe distance.