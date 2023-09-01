Nagpur police announces reward for information in Sana Khan murder case

The body of BJP functionary Sana Khan is still missing, and the search for her continues. The Nagpur police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information about her body from people residing along the banks of the Hiran river. The reward will be granted to the individual providing information about the body, according to reports.

Amit Sahu, the primary suspect in the case, allegedly murdered Sana on August 2 and disposed of her body in the Hira River. Subsequently, on the instructions of Sahu's associate Dharmendra Yadav, his accomplice Kamlesh Patel reportedly threw Sana Khan's mobile phone into the Narmada River. Alongside Amit Sahu, the police have also apprehended Dharmendra Yadav, Kamlesh Patel, and Rabu Yadav.

Sanjay Sharma, a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, was questioned in connection with the case. However, Sana's body remains undiscovered. The police also suspect that Amit Sahu and the accused may be providing misleading information. Therefore, the police have sought court permission to conduct a narco test on him.

Meanwhile, two teams from Mankapur police station are actively conducting search operations in Madhya Pradesh, collaborating with local law enforcement, in a relentless effort to locate Sana Khan's body or any crucial evidence.

Sources indicate that the police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to information about Sana Khan's demise. Senior Police Inspector Shubhangi Wankhede of the Mankapur police station confirmed this development when contacted, mentioning that information about the rewards is being conveyed to residents residing near the Hiran River and its vicinity.