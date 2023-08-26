Nagpur police contacts Google to retrieve data in Sana Khan murder case

New revelations are coming out every day in the murder case of BJP functionary Sana Khan. However, Sana's body and phone are yet to be found. Efforts are on to find out the motive of the accused in destroying Sana's phone. According to officials, the cyber team of Nagpur Police has approached Google for the 'data' of Sana's phone.

Blackmail and extortion case registered against Amit alias Pappu Sahu, the prime accused in the Sana Khan murder case and a notorious criminal from Jabalpur, and his associates. Amit Sahu and his associates were also running a sex trafficking racket. Along with Amit Sahu, a criminal named Dharmendra Yadav and his father, sand mafia Rabbu Yadav, were arrested. After Amit killed him, Kamlesh Patel, Dharmendra's special man, along with Rabu, destroyed Sana's mobile phone. In this regard, Amit had given responsibility to both the special people.

Sana's mobile phone had some kind of 'secret' in it, which is why their phones got destroyed. A group of cyber experts is trying to get the 'data' from Sana's phone. If the 'data' on their phone is saved on the cloud or 'Google Drive', it can be gotten back. Right now, the police don't have a password for their email ID. So, they have emailed Google to get the phone's data," the source said.

If this 'data' is accessible, there's a chance of significant information coming out in this case. The Deputy Commissioner of Police mentioned that cyber experts are working hard to retrieve the 'data' from mobile phones. Only they have the knowledge of whether they reached out to Google or received any details from them. However, obtaining the mobile or the 'data' is of utmost importance, he stated.