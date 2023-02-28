Nagpur: Prices of newly arrived rice in market spike

The prices of the latest produced rice in the market are extremely high, contrary to expectations. Even popular varieties like Jai Shri Ram have become dearer, and this price is likely to increase further. That is why buying and stocking old rice is becoming more popular.

After harvesting the paddy in the field, the traders bought it at a rate of 2,350 to 2,600 per quintal. However, traders increased its rate to Rs. 2,800 per quintal.

In fact, not having enough space to keep paddy, inability to sell rice after milling, being in debt and due to the responsibility of the family, the farmers have to sell their produce as soon as the yield is harvested.

Traders come to the village and buy paddy. This makes it easier for the farmers because the labour of carrying goods to the market is saved.

Similarly, they have no bargaining power to wait for the sale. So they sell the produce as soon as it is harvested. The traders, however, stand to benefit from the deal as they can stock the produce and buy time until it gets a good price.

Chinnor rice becomes more expensive.

Chinnor and Jai Shriram rice varieties are in high demand in the Nagpur district. However, both Chinnor and Jai Shri Ram rice have become more expensive this time. The rates of Chinnor have increased by Rs. 400 to Rs, 500 per quintal as compared to last year. Similarly, the rates of Jai Shri Ram have also increased from Rs. 500 to Rs. 600. Compared to every year, this time the prices of new rice have increased in the market.

Price of rice