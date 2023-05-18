Nagpur: Prohibited e-cigarettes seized from grocery shops in Bajaj Nagar

The demand for e-cigarettes has surged recently in the city, leading to their sale in multiple establishments, including pan shops and cafes. A concerning revelation has emerged in Bajaj Nagar, where prohibited e-cigarettes were found being sold in grocery stores. Taking immediate action, the police confiscated goods valued at over 30,000. This operation was conducted by Crime Branch Unit 1.

Acting on information received from informants, it was discovered that e-cigarettes were being sold at Harish Kirana, located near Bajaj Nagar Chowk. A well-equipped team from Unit 1 swiftly conducted a raid on the premises and uncovered a substantial stock of e-cigarettes, which are prohibited for sale.

The police took immediate action by registering a case against the accused individual, Rajkumar Murlidhar Dhok (22), under the Electronic Cigarettes Prohibition Act. Dhok was subsequently handed over to the Bajajnagar police. This commendable operation was executed by a team led by Police Inspector Shubhangi Deshmukh.