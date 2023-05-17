Nagpur: Security beefed up at Gadkari's residence and office following threat call

Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari has reportedly received another threatening phone call at his residence in Delhi. In light of two prior incidents in Nagpur, security measures have been increased at both his residence on Wardha Road and his office in Savarkar Nagar. Senior police officers have also examined the security arrangements.

Notorious criminal Jayesh Pujari, also known as Shakir, made ransom demands to Nitin Gadkari's office from Belgaum jail in January and March. Following these incidents, Jayesh was brought to Nagpur for investigation, which uncovered his significant terrorist connections.

The Home Ministry took the matter seriously and transferred the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The recent threat call to Gadkari is a cause for concern. In response, Nagpur police have taken precautions by enhancing security at his residence and office, deploying armed police personnel at both locations. Additionally, a team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was sent to his residence.