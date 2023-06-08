Nagpur: Senior journalist Arun Phanshikar's body found in well

In a shocking development, senior journalist Arun Phanshikar's untimely demise has gripped Nagpur with a sense of mystery. Phanshikar's lifeless body was discovered in a well at his residence. The body was found with a stone tied to the stomach, raising suspicions of suicide or foul play. Police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

According to the reports, senior journalist Arun Phanshikar resided in the Giripeth area of the city. He was 72 years old. Today, during the afternoon, his lifeless body was discovered in the well located near his residence. Phanshikar was known to regularly go for morning walks, but he did not return this time. Concerned, his family filed a complaint at the Sitabuldi police station, expressing their worries about Phanshikar's whereabouts. After an extensive search, his body was found in the well. What is disturbing is that his body was tied with a cloth, with a stone attached to his stomach.

Being unmarried, Phanshikar lived alone in his house. In the morning, his brother Anil Phanshikar contacted the police and filed a missing person report. Later in the afternoon, the police arrived at Phanshikar's residence. It was during their presence that the dog led them to the well, where Phanshikar's lifeless body was discovered.

Arun Phanshikar began his career in journalism at The Hitavada, an English daily in Nagpur. He also worked for Hindustan Times and served as the chief correspondent for the Nagpur edition of The Indian Express. The sudden demise of Phanshikar has reverberated throughout the journalism community, leaving colleagues and peers deeply shaken.