Nagpur: Tipper Accident Claims Two Siblings, Sparks Outrage

Nagpur: A tragic accident involving a garbage-collecting tipper claimed the lives of two siblings in the Bidgaon area under the jurisdiction of Wathoda Police Station. The incident sparked tension in the area, with a mob of angry locals setting the tipper on fire.

The deceased have been identified as Anjali Nanalal Saini (20) and Sumit Nanalal Saini (15), both residents of Ambenagar Bidgaon. The incident occurred near the Bhandewadi dumping yard, which falls within the limits of Wathoda Police Station.

The area witnesses frequent movement of tippers collecting garbage. Anjali and Sumit were riding a two-wheeler towards Bidgaon Chowk when they were hit by a speeding tipper.

The accident drew a large crowd of onlookers, who became enraged and set the tipper on fire. Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. Fire brigade vehicles were called to douse the flames, but the angry mob pelted stones at the vehicles, damaging their windows.

Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Crime Mumakka Sadarshan, Zone 4 Deputy Commissioner Vijaykant Sagar, and other senior officers, arrived at the scene. Given the tense situation, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) was called in to control the crowd. The police conducted a spot inquest and sent the bodies of the deceased to the hospital for autopsy.