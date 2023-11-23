Nagpur to get new Vidhan Bhavan with top notch facilities

Nagpur will have a new Vidhan Bhavan at Civil Lines in two to three as the existing British-era building is proving to be inadequate. The proposed Vidhan Bhavan building will have new legislative assembly and council halls apart from a central hall for facilitating joint sitting of the two Houses.

According to a TOI report, the legislature secretariat has already directed the Nagpur district administration to acquire two acres of government printing press land behind the Vidhan Bhavan for the purpose. A senior official from the legislature, who was part of the review meeting in Mumbai for the assembly preparations, told TOI that plans to have new assembly and council halls came up for discussions as the existing facilities were not able to cater to present-day requirements. “The plan to have a central hall was already finalized last year. But with the availability of the land around Vidhan Bhavan’s premises, new assembly and council buildings were also added.

Collector Vipin Itankar told TOI that they had started the land acquisition process for Vidhan Bhavan’s expansion plans in the city. “Government would acquire its printing press land on its own level while we have directed the authorities to take over the half-constructed building in front of Vidhan Bhavan. Approxi- mately three to four acres would be acquired for building permanent offices and chambers for various government departments. Every year during the session, these offices and chambers work from rented premises,” he said.