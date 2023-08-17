Nagpur: Woman fatally hit by municipal garbage truck, driver flees

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 38-year-old woman, Seema Kishore Chaudhary, lost her life after being fatally struck by a municipal garbage truck. The distressing mishap unfolded on Wednesday morning in the Prerna Colony area under the jurisdiction of the Gittikhadan police station. The incident caused panic within the vicinity as the truck driver fled the scene post-incident.

Seema Chaudhary was riding a two-wheeler with her son, Aditya, when tragedy struck. The municipal garbage truck, bearing registration number MH 31 F C-7135, collided with them. Seema, seated at the back, suffered severe injuries and tragically passed away at the scene. Aditya also sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital.

Despite the accident's severity, the truck driver fled the scene. The Gittikhadan police have initiated a case against the driver and are actively pursuing the individual.