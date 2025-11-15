Nalasopara: Police Seize MD Worth ₹1.14 Lakh, Arrest Two After High-Speed Chase

Navi Mumbai: Two individuals arrested by Pelhar Police Crime Detection Unit and seized 57.650 grams of MD (Mephedrone) worth ₹1,14,000 during a patrol operation on November 12. officials stated that, they arrested suspect while they were patrolling the Umar Compound area in Pelhar, Nalasopara East. They were spotted two men riding an Activa scooter at high speed in a suspicious manner.

After police spotted the vehicle, accused started to run off by abandoning vehicle and tried to flee, but were quickly apprehended. Police arrested two suspects at Pelhar Police Station and booked them under Sections 8(c), 21(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, after finding MD in their possession. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional Commissioner Dattatray Shinde, Deputy Commissioner Suhas Bavche (Zone 3), and Assistant Commissioner Bajrang Desai (Virar Division). Further investigation is underway.

The Pelhar Police operation was conducted by Senior Police Inspector Sachin Kamble and Police Inspectors Shivaji Patil (Crime) and Shakeel Shaikh (Administration), with officers Tukaram Bhople, Ajganrao Salgar, Tanaji Chavan, Abhijeet Nevare, Ashok Parjane, Anil Waghmare, and Nikhil Ghorpade.

In one of its largest destruction operations in recent years, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Unit has disposed of 1,835 kilograms of mephedrone and 341 kilograms of other seized substances. The drugs, collected from multiple locations across Maharashtra and Delhi, were linked to a major case in which 16 individuals — including a foreign national — were arrested. According to officials, extensive investigations into the massive haul uncovered a tightly connected drug network with international links. The probe led to arrests at several locations and exposed the scale at which the syndicate was operating.

The disposal was carried out under the supervision of a High-Level Drug Disposal Committee (HLDDC), formed as per Supreme Court guidelines. The committee included the Deputy Director General (South West Region) of NCB, the Additional Director of the NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit, and the Additional Commissioner of Pune Police. After all legal formalities were completed, the seized narcotics and related chemicals were incinerated on 14 November 2025 at MEPL, Ranjangaon, Pune.