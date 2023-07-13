Nana Patole demands dismissal of Eknath Shinde-led government

Asserting that the administration has come to a standstill, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole demanded dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led government and the imposition of the President's rule in the state.

He also said that the ruling parties in the state were fighting among themselves over ministerial berths and portfolios. The government has failed on all fronts, farmers are committing suicide everyday, inflation is rising, Patole said.

He claimed that despite unseasonal rains, farmers are not receiving any assistance. There are conflicts about cabinet vacancies and portfolios. In light of this, the state should be placed under the President's administration, and the state government should be disbanded, the Congress leader continued.

The situation in the state is such that the administration's work has come to standstill, Patole said. Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar share power in the state.