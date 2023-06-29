Nanded: Internal conflict erupts within Thackeray faction during preparatory meeting for Ambadas Danve's visit

In preparation for the visit of Opposition Leader of the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, a meeting was held at the Government Rest House. The meeting was attended by office bearers and was supervised by Head of Communication, Baban Thorat. However, during the meeting, an argument ensued between district head Baban Barse and Mudkhed sub-taluka head Gulab Deshmukh, which escalated into a physical altercation.

The Leader of the Opposition, Ambadas Danve, has planned a visit to Hingoli and Nanded on Friday. In the evening, he will meet with district office-bearers. To prepare for his visit, a meeting was held at the government rest house on Thursday. During the meeting, Baban Thorat, the contact chief, praised former MP Subhash Wankhede. However, a disagreement arose when Gulab Deshmukh, the head of Mudkhed sub-taluka, interrupted Thorat, requesting to speak for two minutes. Thorat promptly settled Deshmukh down and resumed his speech.

However, Deshmukh stood up again and attempted to halt Thorat once more. An infuriated Thorat then demanded that Deshmukh leave the premises. In response, Deshmukh questioned, "Are you telling us to leave?" Meanwhile, Barse, the district chief, angrily approached Deshmukh. The two engaged in a physical altercation. Subsequently, Deshmukh proceeded to the Shivajinagar police station to file a complaint. However, other officials intervened and managed to persuade them to resolve the issue peacefully. Overall, this incident has exposed internal divisions within the Thackeray camp.