Nanded: Two highly educated women commit suicide on same day

Two highly educated women have committed suicide on the same day in the Nanded custody. In another case, the doctor's wife committed suicide due to depression caused by her friend's suicide. Police are currently investigating the matter from different angles.

Anupa Sagar Mapare has committed suicide due to depression at Wadia Factory Shivajinagar in Nanded city. It has been recorded at Shivajinagar police station that Anupa took the final decision after her friend committed suicide. Anupa Mapare had committed suicide by hanging on February 4. Nikhil Arjun Mapare informed the police that Anupa Mapare's friend had committed suicide a few days back. Anupa was depressed since the suicide. In the afternoon, she committed suicide by hanging herself with a sari in her living room.

Police have registered an accidental death in the case. Sub-Inspector Gaikwad is investigating the matter. On February 4, teacher Shilpa Jironkar also committed suicide by hanging herself in Vivekanagar area of the city. In this case, Shilpa had written a letter before committing suicide. Police are investigating both the suicides from different angles.

Police have recorded that Anupa Mapare committed suicide due to depression. But some of her girlfriends are shocked to hear that Anupa can do something like this. A few days back, a woman living next to Anupa Mapare had committed suicide. Her friends are shocked to hear that Anupa, who is positive about life, has suddenly taken the last step.