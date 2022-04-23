Narayan Rane challenges Shiv Sena over Rana couple's Hanuman Chalisa recitation issue

After Shiv Sainiks took an aggressive stance against MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana challenging Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, now BJP leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane has also jumped into the fray. If the Rana family is ready to leave the house, the police should intervene and let them go. However, if they are not allowed to go, after some time, I will go to their house myself to get the Rana couple out, then let's see who comes there, 'said Narayan Rane, directly challenging Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sainiks have formed a huge crowd outside the residence of Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana in Khar, demanding an apology from the Rana couple for announcing the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa outside the Chief Minister's residence 'Matoshri'. Aggressive Shiv Sainiks are also shouting slogans against Rana and his wife. Also, Shiv Sena activists have said that they will not allow the Rana couple to leave the house unless they apologize to the Chief Minister. Now Narayan Rane from BJP has come forward to challenge this role of Shiv Sena. The state government will be responsible if the lives of Rana and his wife are endangered.