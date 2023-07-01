Nashik: 4 friends killed, 9 injured in car accident on Vani-Saputara highway

Near Khori Phata on the Vani-Saputara highway, a tragic accident occurred when a Maruti Ciaz car collided head-on with a cruiser. Four young friends travelling in the Maruti Ciaz lost their lives in this devastating incident. All four friends were residents of Vani.

On Friday, June 30th, during the evening around 5 o'clock, this incident occurred. Vinayak Govind Kshirsagar, aged 37, Yogesh Dilip Wagh, aged 18, Jatin Anil Pawade, aged 23, and Ravindra Motichand Chavan, aged 22, all residents of Wani, were travelling in a Maruti Ciaz car with registration number MH 41 VH 7787 towards Wani from Saputara.

While they were on their way, a cruiser car coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with their car. Vinayak Kshirsagar and Yogesh Wagh lost their lives on the spot, while Jatin Pawade and Ravindra Chavan succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at the district hospital in Nashik.

As for the occupants of the cruiser, Kamalinee Yuvraj Gangode, aged 40, Kalpana Subhash Solase, aged 19, Tulshiram Govinda Bhoye, aged 28, Lalita Yuvraj Kadale, aged 30, Rohidas Pandurang Kadale, aged 25, Yogesh Madhukar Solase, aged 15, Subhash Kashinath Solase, aged 15, Devendra Subhash Solase, aged 47, and Nehal Subhash Solase, aged 7suffered severe injuries. They were initially treated at the rural hospital in Wani and later transferred to the district hospital.