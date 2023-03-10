Nashik: Body of missing soldier found after 20 hours of search operation

The bike of a Central Reserve Security Force officer who was riding a bike with his wife and children had fallen into the Godavari right canal. It had managed to save the jawan's wife and two children. While the search for the missing officer was going on for the last 20 hours.

Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse was stationed at the spot for over an hour for relief work. They had also given instructions to call in more rescue teams. Finally, after twenty and a half hours, the body of the missing soldier has been found half a km away. Meanwhile, the villagers and relatives of the officer have expressed anger over not stopping the water early.