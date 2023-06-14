Nashik: Citizens can report potholes and trees on PWD's new app

Citizens will soon be able to upload pictures of potholes and uprooted trees on roads under the jurisdiction of the state's public works department (PWD) through the PCRS (pothole complaint redressal system) app. This will allow them to report these issues effectively and efficiently.

The PWD will release the app on the Google Play Store, where users will be required to provide their name, address, and mobile number during the app download process.

The PCRS app will be integrated into the service app of the Union government for citizens to complain about potholes. PWD has constructed 1,05,000 kilometres of roads and 33,000 government buildings in the state. Information about 6,500 kilometres of roads in the Nashik district has been entered into this app.

It will contain maps of all the roads constructed by PWD and under its jurisdiction in the state. So, if a person is passing through the road under the jurisdiction of PWD, they can take a picture of potholes and upload it on the app. Once the photo is uploaded, the pothole will be taken notice of by the executive engineer and sub engineer and it has to be repaired in 72 hours.

Every year, during the rainy season, motorists face significant challenges due to the presence of potholes. These potholes not only impede traffic flow but also contribute to accidents. As a result, the Public Works Department (PWD) undergoes an annual evaluation of its operations. This year, the department will introduce a new system to address the issue of potholes effectively.

“The PCRS app, developed to report on the potholes on the roads by the public works department, is being tested. The app will be developed in the next eight to 10 days as soon as some of the technical issues are resolved,” Rajendra Sonawane, Former Superintending Engineer said.